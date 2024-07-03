San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 3, 2024: Prolonged record-breaking heatwave for the Fourth of July

A prolonged heatwave will take over San Diego County this holiday weekend with potential record-breaking temperatures.

The marine layer will continue to act as our natural air conditioner, extending towards the inland valleys before becoming shallower towards the end of the week.

Today will be a few degrees warmer, with coastal areas in the low to upper 70s and valley communities in the mid to upper 80s. For most areas, daytime highs will be near or just above seasonal.

It will be hot through next week, with everyone except the coast under an Excessive Heat Warning by Friday. The heat peaks on Friday and Saturday, and daytime highs will reach near 100 inland and in the mountains and near 80 along the coast. Meanwhile, the deserts will bake near 125, which is likely breaking records.

A ridge of high-pressure is responsible for the heat-up. The ridge's center is in the eastern Pacific, moving inland towards northern California. The ridge will nudge any monsoonal flow out of the way, so expect dry heat with elevated fire danger from now through next week. The winds will come from the west and increase each night towards the mountain slopes and deserts.

If you have family or friends who are elderly, make sure you're checking on them this weekend and ensuring they have adequate cooling systems. Refrain from prolonged time outside, especially starting on Friday, during peak hours. If you have plans outside for the holidays, make sure you and your guests stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade.

Now is also a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could easily spark a fire. In addition, make sure you have a to-go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage. Also, prune and trim trees and shrubs around your home.

We're also expecting high surf along the beaches due to a south, west swell moving in. We'll have strong rip currents and 3 to 5 foot waves with isolated sets up to 7 feet.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 73-83°

Inland: 82-100°

Mountains: 94-103°

Deserts: 113-117°

