San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 29, 2024: Pleasant end to July before excessive heat this weekend

We're starting to feel comfortable and mild across the county. The coastline is waking up muggy and breezy with patchy clouds extending towards the valleys.

Lower clouds inland will mix out by mid-morning, leading to a pleasant afternoon with uneven clearing along the coast. Daytime highs from the beaches to the deserts will be near average.

An area of low pressure bringing July rain to the Pacific Northwest will continue to influence Southern California through the middle of the week. Onshore flow will remain enhanced, ushering in cooler temperatures and periods of high winds for the county's eastern half. Due to the drier heat, expect elevated fire danger for the next few days.

By the end of the week, a ridge of high pressure will settle over the West Coast, ushering in another warm-up into the weekend. By Saturday, daytime highs will be 5 to 8 degrees warmer and above seasonal.

The deserts will see the return of excessive heat with daytime highs near 115. In addition, an area of high pressure over the Sierras and a trough of low pressure to our south will amplify monsoonal moisture this weekend. Although we'll have a slight chance for inland thunderstorms beginning on Thursday, the greatest chances of storm activity will be Sunday through next week.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 71-80°

Inland: 79-92

Mountains: 84-94°

Deserts: 107-111°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.