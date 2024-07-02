San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 2, 2024: A prolonged heatwave is set to take over San Diego this weekend

A prolonged heatwave will take over San Diego county just in time for the Fourth of July weekend with potential record-breaking temperatures.

The marine layer will continue to act as our natural air conditioner each morning, extending towards the inland valleys before becoming shallower towards the end of the week.

Today will be a few degrees warmer, with coastal areas in the low to upper 70s and valley communities in the mid to upper 80s. Daytime highs will be near or just above seasonal for most areas.

After today, we'll gradually warm up through Thursday, with temperatures soaring by this weekend.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for the deserts through next week. By Saturday, daytime highs will climb to nearly 125 degrees.

By Friday at 11 A.M., everyone except the coast will be under an Excessive Heat Warning, as the inland and mountain communities are added to the list of dangerous temperatures expected. The heat peaks on Saturday, and daytime highs soar near 100 inland, as will the mountains and 80 along the coast. These are some of the warmest temperatures we've seen this year, and it will get hotter as the season progresses.

This weekend, highs will be 5 to 10 degrees warmer than seasonal, and Ramona and Borrego Springs could break records for the warmest daytime highs.

A ridge of high pressure is to blame for the heat-up. The ridge's center is in the eastern Pacific, moving inland towards central California. The ridge will nudge any monsoonal flow out of the way, so expect dry heat with elevated fire danger from now through next week. The winds will come from the west and increase each night starting tomorrow.

If you have family or friends who are elderly, make sure you're checking on them this weekend and ensuring they have adequate cooling systems. Refrain from prolonged time outside, especially starting on Friday, during peak hours. If you have plans outside for the holidays, make sure you and your guests stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade.

Now is also a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could spark a fire easily. In addition, make sure you have a to-go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage. Also, prune and trim trees and shrubs around your home.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 73-82°

Inland: 82-97°

Mountains: 91-100°

Deserts: 111-114°

