San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 19, 2024: A mid-July heatwave is expected to bake San Diego county

Skies are starting mostly clear with rapid warming further from the coast.

It's going to be a hot day as a prolonged heatwave settles over the county through the middle of next week. A ridge of high pressure will move north centering itself over the southern Sierras, bringing relentless heat to the entire west coast.

Temperatures locally will soar into the 90s across the valleys and mountains, and near 100s in the teens in the deserts. By 11 A.M., everyone except the coast will be under a heat alert. The mountains and valleys will be under a Heat Advisory with highs up to 102 degrees, and the deserts will be under an Excessive Heat Warning with highs up to 116 degrees.

On Saturday, the heat peaks and maximum temperatures will be up to 10 degrees above our 30-year-average.

If you're headed outside this weekend, make sure you're staying hydrated and wearing loose and light colored clothing. Since we'll have multiple days of excessive heat with little relief at night, the risk for heat-related illnesses will be elevated. Check on those elderly or susceptible to heat-related illnesses and make sure they have adequate cooling systems and hydration.

We'll stay warm through next week when we'll have another surge of monsoon moisture. This shift in winds will bring back the chance for mountain thunderstorms and deserts and increase the mugginess outside.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 76-86°

Inland: 86-100°

Mountains: 92-102°

Deserts: 112-115°

