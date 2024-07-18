San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 18, 2024: One more comfortable day before a weekend heatwave

The inland and coastal communities are waking up to marine layer clouds this morning, but we'll have better clearing inland by the afternoon and faster warming further from the coast.

We'll have subtle changes today, with coastal highs in the mid-70s and valleys and mountains in the 80s and 90s. The deserts will have another day of excessive heat, with daytime highs near 110.

Billowing clouds will likely form in the mountains and deserts as the chance for thunderstorms and showers lingers. Beginning on Friday, the ridge of high pressure will move northward, decreasing the flow of monsoon moisture and lessening the chances for storm activity.

There is still high surf across our beaches. The Beach Hazard Statement will take us through today at 9 p.m. Expect waves 3 to 6 feet with isolated sets up to 7 feet and strong rip currents.

Today will be comfortable and near seasonal, but a valley heatwave is in store for your Friday into the weekend.

Tomorrow, daytime highs will be up to 7 degrees warmer, and they will continue climbing, peaking this weekend. The risk for heat-related illnesses will be moderate for the valleys in the coming days and extreme for the deserts.

Beginning Friday at 11 a.m., everyone except the coast will be under a heat alert. The mountains and valleys will be under a Heat Advisory with highs up to 116 degrees, and the deserts will be under an Excessive Heat Warning with highs up to 116 degrees.

Hot conditions will continue into next week, with the chance for more showers and thunderstorms as ridging moves south.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 73-82°

Inland: 81-96°

Mountains: 88-99°

Deserts: 109-113°

