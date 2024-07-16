San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 16, 2024: Near average days on tap with mountain thunderstorm chances

The marine layer will eventually clear to sunny skies for the coast and valleys with a pleasant day on tap. Expect another round of potential showers and thunderstorms in our mountains and deserts as monsoonal moisture continues to trickle in.

Temperatures will trend near average through Thursday, and while it won't be as humid as it was this weekend, monsoon flow is still present, so it will feel muggier than normal.

Be prepared for high surf and strong rip currents at the beaches. A Beach Hazards Statement starts at 9 a.m. and lasts through 9 p.m. Thursday. Expect waves of 4 to 6 feet, sets of 7 feet, and strong rip currents, so be sure to swim near a lifeguard and always swim with a buddy.

High pressure will remain over the west, continuing to steer monsoon moisture into the county. Now through Friday, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms near the mountains and deserts.

Monsoon flow strengthens starting Friday, bringing a better chance for isolated storms over the mountains and deserts into early next week.

The high-pressure ridge builds again starting Friday, leading to a warming trend heading into the weekend. We'll see some 80s return to the coast, 90s inland to the mountains, and near 115 in the deserts.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 71-79°

Inland: 78-91°

Mountains: 87-97°

Deserts: 110-114°

