San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 15, 2024: Cooler conditions, high surf, and a chance for thunderstorms

The marine layer has spilled into the valleys, providing an overcast start for our most populated neighborhoods. Morning temperatures are also mild in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Today will be cooler as the center of the ridge continues to travel east toward the four corners. The wraparound moisture around the high will continue to lead to increased humidity levels. There's also a low probability of showers and isolated thunderstorms in our mountains this afternoon.

It will remain a bit muggy before drier conditions on Tuesday.

The cooling trend will continue through the middle of the week, and then the ridge will background closer to California, ushering in another warming pattern towards the latter part of the workweek into the weekend. For now, daytime highs will continue to trend close to seasonal with mid 70s across the coast and mid 80s inland.

High surf is expected through most of the week. A Beach Hazards Statement goes into effect Tuesday morning and will last through Thursday night. We're expected a mixed swell to bring in 4 to 6 foot waves with isolated sets up to 7 feet and strong rip currents. If you plan to swim in the ocean, do so near a lifeguard if you're inexperienced.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 72-80°

Inland: 80-92°

Mountains: 86-96°

Deserts: 109-111°

