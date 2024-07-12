San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 12, 2024: Muggy and cloudy weekend ahead

The coast and valleys will trend a bit cooler today, but excessive heat will continue for the county's eastern half.

As the ridge of high pressure slowly moves eastward, temperatures will gradually fall this weekend for everyone.

The Excessive Heat Warning for the deserts has been extended for one more day. It expires Saturday night, and daytime highs will continue to exceed 110.

Everyone will feel a temperature drop this weekend, but humidity will rise as monsoon moisture builds. This shift in winds will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms near the mountains and deserts, with a slight chance for the inland valleys. Although there's a low probability for a stray shower and pop-up thunderstorm today, the best chance for any storms will be this weekend, with a slight chance lingering into Monday.

The marine layer will keep things cooler along the coast, but we'll remain humid. Stubborn clouds will likely linger daily at the beaches and a few miles inland.

Meanwhile, high clouds will gradually increase elsewhere as monsoonal flow surge moves in.

Temperatures will remain near average into early next week, with 70s at the coast, 80s inland to the mountains, and 105 and 110 in the deserts. Expect a slight warm-up by the end of next week.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 73-82°

Inland: 81-98°

Mountains: 93-103°

Deserts: 113-117°

