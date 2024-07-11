San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 11, 2024: One more day of excessive heat then weekend cooling

Excessive heat will continue for one more day inland, and then we'll experience slow cooling as the center of the ridge moves east.

The Excessive Heat Warning for the valleys and mountains expires today at 9 P.M. Daytime highs will soar into the 90s to low 100s, nearly 15 degrees above our 30-year average.

The deserts will remain under an Excessive Heat Warning through Friday night. Desert highs will climb near 120, and Borrego Springs will likely break its daily maximum temperature record of 117 with a high of 118.

As the ridge of high pressure moves towards the four corners, daytime highs will fall over the next several days. However, wrap-around moisture around the high will bring changes this weekend. Clouds will gradually increase as a monsoonal flow surge moves in. Humidity levels will build, leading to muggy-like conditions, and the chance for showers and pop-up thunderstorms in our mountains will increase.

Expect the marine layer to build each morning and evening across the coastal and inland valleys, leading to patchy fog and mild mornings.

By the weekend, daytime highs will be near average west of the mountains, and warm and above-average conditions will continue in the mountains and deserts.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 75-85°

Inland: 85-100°

Mountains: 96-100°

Deserts: 116-120°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.