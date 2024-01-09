San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 9, 2024: Another frosty morning with midday sunshine

It's another bone-chilling morning across the county with a Frost Advisory for the valleys and deserts through 9 A.M. We'll eventually thaw out with a mild, sunny day on tap. Enjoy the sunshine because changes arrive on Wednesday, including the chance for scattered showers towards the evening.

Low 60s are on tap today for most of the county except the mountains, which will top in the low 50s.

A storm system pounding the Pacific Northwest and parts of Northern California with rain and snow will move south, bringing rainfall to San Diego County late Wednesday.

Ahead of rain, clouds will start to build on Wednesday night. Most shower activity will occur overnight into Thursday, tapering off by Thursday afternoon. Rainfall totals will be light, under half an inch for the coast and valleys, with greater amounts for the mountains. The snow level will drop between 3,500 and 4,500, so Julian, Mount Laguna, and Borrego Springs will likely wake up to some snowpack on Thursday.

The storm will also bring in periods of powerful winds. As of Tuesday morning, there is no Wind Advisory, but that will likely change with gusts up to 60+ mph expected to target the mountains and deserts late Wednesday through Thursday. Hopefully, you have pruned large trees and branches susceptible to breaking or falling by now.

The quick-moving storm will be out of here by Thursday night, and we will clear out on Friday before another storm moves in towards the latter part of the weekend.

Towards the beaches, we'll also have hazardous conditions arriving. King Tides are back Wednesday through Friday, with peak tides over 7 feet. We're also expecting high surf with waves up to 11 feet. Combining the two will lead to dangerous swimming conditions, low-lying flooding in parking lots and boardwalks, and the potential for coastal erosion. A High Surf Advisory begins at 8 P.M., and a Coastal Flood Advisory starts early Thursday for all beaches.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 62-65

Valleys: 57-63

Mountains: 52-58

Deserts: 61-63

