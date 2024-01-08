San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 8, 2024: A beautiful morning paired with frigid temperatures

The forecast is calling for chilly nights and mild days. Overnight lows will continue trending cool through the middle of the week, triggering Frost Advisories for the valleys and deserts each morning through Tuesday. If you have sensitive plants, take them inside while cool conditions linger.

Winds are faring calmer, which results in cold conditions, especially for wind-sheltered areas. Changes in wind gusts and the lack of clouds have resulted in some of the chilliest mornings we've recorded so far this season. As troughing shifts east, we'll continue to have periods of solid north and northeasterly winds target the foothills and mountains this afternoon.

Days will remain tranquil with mostly sunny skies. A weak disturbance brewing off the Pacific Northwest coast pushes through on Wednesday, increasing the marine layer and our chance for scattered showers through Thursday. This system will come with cold temperatures, so expect afternoons to continue trending below seasonal throughout the week.

A secondary trough will roll through towards the latter part of the week into the weekend, giving us another chance for light showers.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 61-65

Valleys: 53-64

Mountains: 44-52

Deserts: 59-62

