San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 7, 2025: Critical fire danger and damaging Santa Ana winds

Strong winds and dry conditions will dominate the region through Thursday, increasing fire danger, especially along the foothills, valleys, mountains, and coastal areas. A low-pressure system will bring cold temperatures and significant wind activity, with peak gusts reaching up to 70 mph.

Key Weather Impacts:



High Winds

Sustained winds: 25-50 mph. Peak gusts: Up to 70 mph in wind-prone areas. High Wind Warning: In effect Tuesday 4 PM through Wednesday 6 PM for areas from coastal north county to the mountains.

Fire Danger:

Low humidity: Dropping to single digits in some areas. Dry vegetation: Fuels fire risk due to one of the driest winters on record. Red Flag Warning: Fire risk remains high through Thursday.

Hazards:

Potential for downed trees and power lines likely. Increased risk for rapid fire spread.



Timing:

Peak Winds and Fire Danger: Tonight through Wednesday morning.

Brief Sea Breeze: Returns late Friday into Saturday.

Weaker Santa Ana Winds: Expected Sunday and lasting into next week.

Temperature Outlook:

Coast and Valleys: Warmer than normal, highs in the 60s and 70s.

Mountains: Afternoon highs in the 50s and 40s; morning lows in the 30s.

Deserts: Highs near 70°F.

Drought Conditions:

San Diego is experiencing the third driest start to the water year (since October 1).

Santa Ana wind season continues through February, potentially lingering into March. Fire danger will intensify without significant rainfall.

Preparedness Tips:

Create Defensible Space: Clear vegetation around your home.

Review Evacuation Plans: Ensure your household is prepared.

Emergency Kit: Include medicines, supplies, and food for children and pets.

Stay alert and informed as conditions evolve.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 66-71°

Inland: 63-73°

Mountains: 53-60°

Deserts: 68-72°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.