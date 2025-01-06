San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 6, 2025: Mild Monday with strong Santa Anas taking over midweek

Mild Santa Ana winds persist today, with a stronger round of offshore winds expected Tuesday. Mornings remain chilly and clear, with temperatures ranging between 30 and 50 degrees.

Daytime highs will hover near or slightly above seasonal averages, offering plenty of sunshine. However, the air stays dry, so be prepared with lotion, chapstick, and allergy medications.

By late Tuesday afternoon, an area of low pressure to the east will intensify offshore winds, tightening the pressure gradient with a high-pressure system to the north. Winds will shift northeast, reaching 25-35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph. Relative humidity will drop sharply to 10-20%, elevating fire danger through Thursday.

A High Wind Watch is in effect from 7 PM Tuesday to 4 AM Thursday, along with a Fire Weather Watch from 8 AM Wednesday to 6 PM Thursday. Both alerts apply to inland and mountain communities. If you haven’t already, ensure defensible space around your home and inspect your vehicle for loose parts that could spark fires. Outdoor activities should be approached cautiously, as any fire could spread rapidly due to the dry conditions.

Temperatures will trend cooler as the low-pressure system ushers in cooler air. Expect daytime highs in the low 70s for inland and valley areas, mid-60s along the coast, and low 50s in mountain regions.

Humidity levels are expected to recover this weekend, with calmer winds as onshore flow returns to the region.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 65-69°

Inland: 72-77°

Mountains: 64-70°

Deserts: 74-76°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.