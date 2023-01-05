San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 5, 2023: Heavy showers, high winds and dangerous surf

Periods of heavy showers will continue to blanket the county for the first half of the day with activity tapering off towards sunset. Rain isn't the only concern; this storm is packing a punch in terms of surface wind which is also ramping up wave heights across our beaches. There are multiple watches and advisories spanning across the county currently in effect.

A Wind Advisory is in place through noon for everyone except the deserts. South winds are moving 15-25mph and wind gusts could exceed up to 40mph across the coast and valleys and up to 60mph in the mountains and deserts. Peak wind activity, especially for the eastern half, will occur late afternoon right as showers taper off.

In addition, the beach is an area you'll want to avoid over the next few days. Aside from runoff and the risk for coastal erosion, A High Surf Warning paired with a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect starting at noon lasting through 6P Friday. A south swell is moving in bringing 10–13-foot sets, with localized sets up to 16 feet. Rip current risk will also be high and low-lying areas including boardwalks, parking lots could see minor flooding which could cause detours for beach communities.

The NW quadrant will likely get the most rain in terms of valley and coast totals, up to 1". The mountains will see a hefty amount, up to 2.5", with Palomar Mountain possibly getting up to 3".

Daytime highs will be cool in the upper 50s low 60s, which is 5-10 degrees below normal. By tomorrow, we'll dry out with mostly clear skies resulting in a cool Friday night, and this weekend is looking pleasant with mild temperatures.

Our next round of rain arrives Tuesday with scattered showers, then by next weekend, another storm could bring significant rain across the state including here in San Diego County.

The new drought monitor was released this morning, San Diego didn't see a change, but central and northern California saw an improvement compared to last week. Stay dry and safe!

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 59-63

Inland: 53-61

Mountains: 40-53

Deserts: 59-66

