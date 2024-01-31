San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 31, 2024: One more dry day to prepare for the cold winter storm

Several watches and advisories have been issued for Thursday ahead of a cold Pacific storm that will drop temperatures and bring in heavy rain, elevated surf, and mountain snow.

We're already starting to feel the impacts of the storm, with morning fog followed by afternoon cooling and partly cloudy conditions. Daytime highs will be nearly 10 degrees cooler, and temperatures will continue to plummet each day towards the weekend.

As Thursday gets closer, computer models show higher confidence and agreement on the timing of the storm.

Light to moderate showers will start around 5 A.M. in the northwest quadrant of the county before quickly spreading and intensifying. As of Wednesday morning, estimated totals still have the coast and valleys collecting up to 2 inches, the mountains up to 4 inches of rain, and anywhere from a trace to an inch for the deserts. However, since there's a chance for thunderstorms, we'll likely see greater rainfall amounts with periods of rapid downpours leading to ponding and flooding in low-lying areas and neighborhoods with poor drainage. We'll have a break from the rain towards the 3 P.M. hour before a secondary wave with isolated heavy showers in the evening.

At this same time, we'll have periods of gusty southerly winds. Wind gusts across the coast and valleys will peak near 50mph. The ground is still saturated from the previous storm, so downed power lines, trees, and flying debris will be major concerns. Be aware of your surroundings and avoid parking near large trees. Winds will transition from the south out of the west towards the second half of the day, impacting the passes and foothills.

The window of concern remains the morning through the afternoon hours due to flooding, dangerous travel conditions with reduced visibility, and powerful winds.

Meanwhile, the surf and rip current risk will be elevated. A west swell will bring in 5 to 8-foot waves with sets up to 10 feet, triggering a High Surf Advisory.

On Friday, we'll continue to have periods of heavy showers. We'll also see the snow levels lower to 5,000 feet. Mount Laguna and Palomar Mountain will likely get a few inches of snow, possibly dusting in Julian, depending on how cool we get.

We'll have a brief break from the rain on Saturday and Sunday, but we're not ruling out the chance for a scattered shower here or there due to the residual moisture and ongoing instability.

Then, another storm arrives the following Monday, bringing us rain for several days. This system will be warmer, so snow levels will likely remain high. The timing and totals are still uncertain, but it will be a slower-moving system.

Wednesdays Highs:

Coast: 63-68°

Inland: 67-72°

Mountains: 61-67°

Deserts: 73-75°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.