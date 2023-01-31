San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 31, 2023: Drying out but cold air lingers

We're drying out today but the cold air lingers with temperatures trending 5 to 15 degrees below normal. It will be sunny but breezy with northeasterly gusts of 20 to 35mph possible anywhere in the county.

Rainfall totals from this last storm we're right on track for what we expected mostly between .25 to 1.00". Temperatures stayed a little too warm in Julian and thus snow levels didn't drop to the low elevations with snow only falling at the higher peaks.

Clear skies tonight will lead to plummeting temperatures with most of the county into the 30s by tomorrow morning, besides the immediate coast where we'll stay in the 40s while the mountains will dip into the 20s.

Gradual warming the rest of the week but temperatures will be trending below average through midweek. Continued warming into the weekend when temperatures will be back near average in the mid-60s for the coast, 60s and a few 70s for the valleys, 50s in the mountains and mid-70s in the deserts.

There may be another chance for rain next week but the uncertainty is a little to high this far out.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 58-62°

Inland: 56-62°

Mountains: 35-51°

Deserts: 60-64°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.