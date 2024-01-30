San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 30, 2024: A dry day on tap before stormy conditions

We have a couple more dry days before a cold Pacific storm brings heavy rain, high winds, elevated surf, and mountain snow.

Tuesday is starting on a cool and clear note, with calmer winds. This afternoon, another warm day is on tap, with highs above seasonal in the 70s across the coast, valleys, and deserts and low 60s in the mountains. It'll be slightly overcast on Wednesday, with noticeable cooling as onshore flow strengthens.

Computer models show higher confidence in light to moderate rain arriving Thursday morning, intensifying towards the afternoon with a chance for thunderstorms. On Thursday evening, rain transitions to isolated showers, still heavy at times, and on Friday, showers continue to linger. We'll also have high surf and rough seas on Thursday and Friday with dangerous rip currents.

As of Tuesday morning, forecasted totals have the coast and valleys seeing up to 2 inches of rain, with more significant amounts in the mountains, up to 4 inches locally. If we have thunderstorms, we'll likely have periods of downpours, producing higher rainfall amounts for those impacted areas. Flooding is likely in low-lying areas and neighborhoods with poor drainage. The San Diego River will likely rise to flood stage near Fashion Valley, impacting cross streets.

This storm will also have periods of strong winds out of the south and southwest, with gusts up to 45 mph and isolated gusts up to 50. With the ground already saturated from last week's rain, the threat of downed trees and power poles will be greater. Pay attention to your surroundings and park your vehicle within striking distance of potential falling trees.

This system is associated with a cold front that will lower our snow levels. The snow level will start around 6,500 feet before plummeting to 4,000 feet on Friday. Our local mountain communities, including Mount Laguna and Palomar Mountain, will likely wake up with a fresh blanket of snow on Friday morning, and by Friday night, Julian could see some snow as well.

The timing and estimated rainfall amounts will likely change as we get closer to Thursday, so stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for the most up-to-date information and impacts of this storm.

This next round of rain is one of two storms the 10News Pinpoint Weather team will continue to keep our eyes on. Another long-duration storm will arrive next Monday.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-74°

Inland: 75-80°

Mountains: 64-72°

Deserts: 79-81°

