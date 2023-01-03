San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 3, 2023: A soggy, cool and windy start to the new year

Showers from last night's storm will continue to linger through the afternoon before we see mostly dry conditions Wednesday. 12-hour rain totals reported early Tuesday ranged from a few hundredths to a quarter of an inch along the coast, and the inland valleys and mountains averaged over a few tenths of inch.

This recent storm also brought strong SW winds to the mountains and deserts overnight. Areas like Volcan Mountain clocked in 65mph gusts, while Julian and Harrison Park saw peak wind gusts in the mid 50mph range.

Despite drying out, we'll remain cool with more scattered 50s and low 60s west of the mountains, putting us several degrees below normal.

On Thursday, we'll see light to moderate rain with greater amounts between .70 to 1.00" from the coast to the mountains, and .10 to .10" in the deserts. Gusty winds will also be a concern that morning.

Since we've already picked up significant rain since last week the ground is already saturated thus this additional rainfall will lead to a greater threat for runoff and localized flooding. Gusty winds also mean the threat of downed trees will also be higher due to the saturated ground so be sure to pay attention to your surroundings and don't leave your vehicle near trees that may fall.

Showers taper off quickly overnight into Friday with mostly dry conditions into the weekend. However, another storm moves into Northern and Central California Sunday into Monday which will keep around at least a slight chance for some drizzle to a few showers.

More rain is expected by the end of next week adding to our surplus of rainfall for the water year!

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 58-61

Inland: 53-60

Mountains: 41-50

Deserts: 60-66

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.