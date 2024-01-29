San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 29, 2024: A couple of more dry days before wet weather end of week

A cool morning will lead to another warm day with above-average temperatures. Today's highs will be a touch cooler than yesterday and nearly 10 degrees above seasonal, with inland areas flirting with the 80s and low 70s on tap for the coast.

We'll still have mild Santa Anas targeting the passes and valleys before winds turn back onshore this afternoon. The return of westerly flow will slowly bring back the marine layer starting Tuesday morning.

Use these dry days to prepare for more wet weather towards the second half of the week. Starting Thursday, a cool, low-pressure system taps into subtropical moisture filtering in from Hawaii, bringing the entire west coast another round of rain.

It will be overcast on Wednesday as onshore flow strengthens. Showers begin Thursday morning, become moderate in the afternoon towards the evening, then lighter on Friday. The pressure gradient for this storm will be tighter, meaning we'll have periods of gusty winds. Due to last week's storm, the ground remains heavily saturated, so the risk is higher for downed trees and power poles. We could also flood low-lying areas with potential coastal erosion and minor coastal flooding.

Snow levels gradually drop overnight into Friday, from 6,500' to 4,000. On Friday morning, areas like Julian, Palomar Mountain, and Mount Laguna could see a few inches of snowpack.

The timing and estimated rainfall amounts will likely change as we inch closer to Thursday, so stay with the ABC10News Pinpoint Weather Team for the most up-to-date information and impacts of this storm.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 69-76°

Inland: 72-78°

Mountains: 63-71°

Deserts: 76-78°

