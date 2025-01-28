San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 28, 2025: Isolated showers and chilly temps continue to linger

The cold storm that brought much-needed rain to Southern California is slowly moving east. Wrap-around moisture will continue to bring the chance of a few showers today for the mountains, becoming widespread tonight through Thursday morning.

The cold weather sticks around for a few more days, with temperatures topping out 5 to 10 degrees below average through Thursday. Snow levels will hover between 4,500' and 5,000' through Thursday morning, which means any additional precipitation will mostly be rain for Julian, while the higher peaks may pick up up to an inch more of snow. This after Palomar Mountain picked up at least 10 inches of snow, Mt. Laguna 8" and at least an inch in Julian.

Overnight temperatures will be getting chillier as the skies start to clear. Most areas will wake up in the 30s to low-40s, while the mountains will see 20s by sunrise.

Drier and calmer conditions are forecast for Friday into the weekend, with temperatures returning near seasonal by Saturday. Continued warming is expected Sunday into early next week, with temperatures in the upper-60s to low-70s at the coast, mid-to high-70s inland, upper-60s in the mountains, and around 80 in the deserts.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 58-60°

Inland: 52-59°

Mountains: 46-52°

Deserts: 63-66°

