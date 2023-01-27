San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 27, 2023: Cold winter storm arrives Sunday through Tuesday

Calmer winds today with temperatures warming quicky after a chilly start under sunny skies. It will be breezy at times in the mountains but winds will be less than 30mph.

The weather will be much nicer for the Farmers Insurance Open today; chilly for tee-off but pleasant this afternoon in the mid-60s and sunny. Tomorrow morning the marine layer may start to return, which could bring foggy conditions to the golf course.

The marine layer returns on Saturday with areas of patchy fog for the coast and some inland areas in the morning. Saturday will be our transition day with a dip in temperatures and more clouds in the mix ahead of the next winter storm arriving Sunday bringing rain, wind and mountain snow.

Cooling into the weekend as a trough of low pressure develops bringing a chance of showers Sunday, widespread rain on Monday with showers tapering off on Tuesday. Temperatures plummet 10 to 20 degrees with this storm when we'll see 50s for most of the county and 30s in the mountains for high temperatures.

Forecast rainfall totals will average between .25 to .50" for most of the county and locally up to 1" while the deserts will pick up less than .20".

This storm may be the coldest we've seen so far this season with crashing snow levels. Snow levels will hover between 4,500' and 5,000' on Sunday dropping to 4,000' on Monday and potentially as low as 3,000' Monday night into Tuesday which will likely lead to travel impacts and potential school cancelations.

Elevations above 5,000': Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain, Lookout Mountain

Elevations above 4,000': Julian, Ranchita

Elevations above 3,500': Pine Valley, Descanso

Elevations above 3,000': Warner Springs

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 65-70°

Inland: 65-73°

Mountains: 51-64°

Deserts: 68-71°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.