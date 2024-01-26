San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 26, 2024: Plenty of vitamin D with a taste of Spring this weekend

A warming pattern is on tap for the weekend as high-pressure rebuilds. Friday is starting cool with patchy fog, but by the afternoon, we'll have plenty of Vitamin D to go around with temperatures up to 10 degrees warmer. With clearer skies, the mornings and evenings will be chilly, so layer up if you plan to be out during the dark.

Daytime highs continue climbing, with the heat peaking on Sunday before a slow temperature drop towards the middle of next week.

The beaches have a minor threat of flooding this morning due to high surf and nearly 6-foot tides. We'll have periods of mild Santa Ana winds over the next few days, with gusts peaking Saturday afternoon up to 50mph.

Daytime highs will trend 4-12 degrees above normal by Sunday, giving us an early taste of Spring.

Use this dry period to prepare for more wet weather. Another low-pressure system bringing rain for days in a row arrives late Wednesday through next weekend.

The storm track mostly stays well to the north of San Diego into next week, with the potential for a storm to reach us by the end of the week. The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a 70% to 80% chance for above-normal precipitation for next week into the weekend, including San Diego. They are also forecasting at least a 60% chance of heavy rainfall. Long-range models bring several more storms through February, so stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track this shift to a more active weather pattern.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 66-74°

Inland: 67-76°

Mountains: 57-65°

Deserts: 69-72°

