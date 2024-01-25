San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 25, 2024: Some morning showers then clear and sunny through weekend

A passing storm to our north will bring us sweeping clouds with a chance for scattered showers this morning before better clearing towards noon. Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts with westerly winds of 25 to 45mph.

It will feel like spring by the weekend, with warm, dry, and sunny conditions. Winds will turn offshore, and with high-pressure building over the west, we'll have a significant warm-up for the weekend. Daytime highs by Saturday soar to the 80s for warmer spots inland and 70s along the coast. Overnight lows will trend a little cooler in the 40s and 50s, so bundle up for evening and morning plans.

The storm track mostly stays well to the north of San Diego into next week, with the potential for a storm to reach us by the end of the week. The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a 70% chance for above-normal precipitation for next week into the weekend, including San Diego. They are also forecasting at least a 60% chance of heavy rainfall.

Be sure to stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates for this next round of rain.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 59-61

Inland: 53-61

Mountains: 49-59

Deserts: 68-69

