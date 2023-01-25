San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 25, 2023: Strong Santa Ana winds tonight into tomorrow

Chilly nights and mornings with warmer days will be the trend through Friday with gusty Santa Ana winds.

Santa Ana winds build tonight, peaking tomorrow and this will be a strong event but recent rains have led to high fuel moisture which will mitigate the fire danger.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 7pm today to 10pm tomorrow for the coast and deserts for northeasterly winds of 15 to 25mph and gusts to 45mph. A level higher High Wind Warning is in effect for the same time in the inland and mountain areas for northeasterly winds of 30 to 40mph and gusts of 50 to 75mph.

It will be gusty at times all the way to the coast on Thursday which may impact golfers at the Farmers Insurance Open. Otherwise, the weather will be perfect at Torrey Pines besides the chilly mornings!

A Beach Hazards Statment is in effect until 6am Thursday due to waves of 4 to 8 feet and dangerous rip currents.

Cooling into the weekend as a trough of low pressure develops bringing a chance of showers Sunday, widespread rain on Monday with showers tapering off on Tuesday.

This storm may the coldest we've seen so far this season with crashing snow levels. Snow levels will hover near 5,000' Sunday dropping to 4,000' on Monday and potentially as low as 3,500' which will likely lead to travel impacts and potential school cancelations.

Elevations above 5,000': Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain, Lookout Mountain

Elevations above 4,000': Julian, Ranchita,

Elevations above 3,500': Pine Valley, Descanso

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 64-68°

Inland: 66-72°

Mountains: 44-64°

Deserts: 69-71°

