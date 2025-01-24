San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 24, 2025: A cold Pacific storm will bring valley rain, mountain snow

San Diego County remains under an Air Quality Alert through Saturday at 10:45 a.m. due to smoke from the Border 2 wildfire on Otay Mountain. Residents, especially those with respiratory conditions, should limit outdoor activities, keep windows closed, and use air purifiers. While winds are weakening and shifting south to north, extremely low humidity keeps fire danger elevated. Highs will reach the low 70s along the coast, the high 70s inland, the upper 50s in the mountains, and the upper 60s in desert areas.

A cold Pacific storm will arrive this weekend, bringing temperatures 10–25°F below today’s levels and widespread rain and mountain snow. Rain will begin late Saturday, with intermittent showers continuing through Tuesday. Rainfall totals will range from 0.25–0.50" countywide and up to 1" locally. Snow levels will drop from 4,500 feet – 5,000 feet Saturday to as low as 3,000' Sunday through Tuesday, with 1–9" of accumulation expected depending on elevation.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the mountains from Sunday morning to Tuesday morning.

Despite upcoming precipitation, the U.S. Drought Monitor reports extreme drought conditions across most of San Diego County. This is the driest start to a water year on record. San Diego is now 4.35 inches below average rainfall. Weather will dry out by Wednesday, with slight warming later in the week. Stay cautious about fire risks and prepare for changing conditions.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 67-73°

Inland: 73-78°

Mountains: 59-69°

Deserts: 65-67°

