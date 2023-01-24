San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 24, 2023: Chilly mornings, warming days

A frosty start to the day with a Frost Advisory in effect inland until 8am for temperatures in the 30s. Temperatures warm quickly under sunny skies with highs trending near to just below average.

Chilly nights and mornings with warming days will be the trend this week. We'll see low 70s inland tomorrow through Friday and near 70 at the coast on Thursday due to gusty Santa Ana winds.

Santa Ana winds will build Wednesday afternoon, peaking on Thursday when northeasterly gusts of 30 to 60mph and isolated gusts to 70mph are expected. It will even be gusty at times all the way to the coast on Thursday which may impact golfers at the Farmers Insurance Open.

A Beach Hazards Statment will be in effect at the coast from 3pm today until 6am Thursday due to waves of 4 to 8 feet and dangerous rip currents.

Cooling into the weekend as a trough of low pressure develops bringing a chance of showers Sunday into Monday, potentially lingering into Tuesday morning.

This storm will be cold enough to bring snow to the mountains with snow levels near 5,000' Sunday dropping to 4,500' on Monday which would bring snow to Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain and Lookout Mountain but just rain to Julian.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 62-65°

Inland: 61-68°

Mountains: 45-59°

Deserts: 66-69°

