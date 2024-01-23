San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 23, 2024: The worst of heavy rain is done but showers linger

Following a historic day of rain for San Diego County, the worst of the storm is over, but scattered showers will continue to linger. As skies clear, cool temperatures will remain in place, with daytime highs in the low 60s for the coast and valleys, 40s in the mountains, and upper 60s in the deserts.

We've received additional rainfall overnight, here are our 4-day precipitation totals since 5:19 A.M. Tuesday:

Otay Mountain: 5.38"

La Mesa: 4.76"

Campo: 4.75

Point Loma: 4:50"

National City: 4.25"

Dulzura: 4.11"

Isolated to scattered showers will continue through mid-morning, with partly sunny conditions in the late afternoon. While most rain will continue to be light to moderate, an occasional heavy shower can't be ruled out, especially if and where thunderstorms form.

A weak disturbance will bring a slight chance of showers on Thursday; otherwise, we will get a break from the rain for most of next week. Temperatures will be warming up by the weekend, and we'll see 70s for most of the county, including the coast!

The next strong storm looks possible for the first weekend in February, so stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates on this next round of rain.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 62-64

Valleys: 54-63

Mountains: 48-55

Deserts: 66-69

