San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 21, 2025: Elevated fire danger through Thursday

Santa Ana winds swept through San Diego County early Tuesday, igniting wildfires across North County and creating critical fire danger conditions for most areas, excluding the coast and deserts. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for inland and mountain regions until 10 p.m., with a High Wind Warning in effect through 8 p.m.

Near record-breaking gusts were recorded overnight, including 102 mph at Sill Hill, 79 mph at Palomar Mountain, and 67 mph in Pine Valley. Winds are expected to peak this afternoon, with gusts of 20-45 mph in populated areas and 45-70+ mph in wind-prone locations like Alpine, Palomar Mountain, and Hellhole Canyon. Humidity levels between 5-15% are further drying out vegetation, increasing fire risk.

A second round of strong offshore winds is forecasted for late Wednesday into Thursday, raising fire concerns again.

Chilly mornings will bring temperatures in the 20s to 40s in wind-sheltered areas, while afternoons warm into the 70s and 80s in coastal and valley regions by Thursday. Friday will see peak warmth, with mountain highs near 60°F and desert highs in the mid-70s.

This weekend, a storm system will drop temperatures 10-15°F below average, with rain and mountain snow likely. Showers are expected Saturday through Monday, with snow levels potentially dropping to 4,000 feet. Rain and snow totals remain uncertain.

Southern California is grappling with severe drought, having received only 5% of average rainfall since October 1. San Diego, the driest on record, faces a 4.17-inch rainfall deficit. Stay tuned for updates from the Pinpoint Weather Team.

Wildfire Preparedness Tips:



Clear defensible space around your home.

Review your evacuation plan with your household.

Ensure your emergency kit is ready, including essential medications, supplies, and food including supplies for kids and pets.

Check your vehicle for anything that's dragging that could spark a fire.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 61-73°

Mountains: 48-58°

Deserts: 60-63°

