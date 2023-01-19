San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 19, 2023: Chilly today with a chance for evening showers

Another chilly start to the day in the 40s and 30s for most of the county and the coldest mountains in the 20s! Clouds will build today ahead of our next system which will bring a slight chance for a few light showers this evening. Little accumulation is expected.

Nights and mornings will remain chilly with cool days. Temperatures will top out 5 to 10 degrees below average today with only minor warming into the weekend. Greater warming is expected next week as mild Santa Ana winds develop ushering in sunny skies and dry, breezy conditions. Temperatures will trend back near normal in the mid-60s at the coast, near 70 inland and in the deserts and 50s in the mountains.

Kind Tides of 7 feet each morning between 7 and 10am Friday through Monday will bring the chance for minor coastal flooding of low-lying areas while extreme low tide could impact boats in the harbors and navigation. A Beach Hazards statement is in effect from 1am Friday through noon Monday.

Tides at La Jolla from the National Weather Service:



Friday: High 6.73 ft at 7:15 AM. Low -1.84 ft at 2:39 PM.

Saturday: High 6.96 ft at 8:03 AM. Low -1.99 ft at 3:21 PM.

Sunday: High 6.93 ft at 8:50 AM. Low -1.89 ft at 4:02 PM.

Monday: High 6.61 ft at 9:37 AM. Low -1.55 ft at 4:42 PM.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 58-61°

Inland: 54-62°

Mountains: 39-54°

Deserts: 62-66°

