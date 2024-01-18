San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 18, 2024: Dry through Friday before long-duration weekend storm

Dry, mild, and warmer weather is on tap once we get past these low-level clouds. We're looking forward to partly sunny conditions with daytime high trending warmer, with more 70s in the valleys.

Use these dry days to prepare for wet weather this weekend. Check tires for adequate tread, ensure wipers work, and clear gutters from debris that could result in flooding.

On Friday, we'll be mostly cloudy with a gradual temperature drop. Then, we'll have our first wave of showers on Saturday morning, starting in the north county before becoming widespread by the afternoon. This round of precipitation will be one of several lasting us through Tuesday.

On Sunday, we'll have periods of dry conditions with light to moderate rain on Monday. Showers will then continue to linger through Tuesday. This slow-moving storm system will last a few days, though projected totals are uncertain; computer models show most of the west coast, including Southern California, will get quite a lot of rain. Cities could crawl out of their water year deficits with this upcoming storm. As of Thursday morning, estimated totals are nearly 2 inches for most coastal and valley neighborhoods and greater for the passes and mountains.

It's a warmer storm system, so temperatures won't drop enough to lower snow levels for the local mountains, staying near 7,000 feet.

We'll dry out next Wednesday with a slight warm-up next weekend.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 64-67°

Inland: 67-72°

Mountains: 60-66°

Deserts: 70-72°

