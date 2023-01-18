San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 18, 2023: Drying out but the chilly lingers

A chilly start to the day in the 40s and 30s for most of the county and the coldest mountains in the 20s! Clouds will build today ahead of our next system which will bring a slight chance for a few mostly light showers tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will top out 5 to 10 degrees below average today with only minor warming into the weekend, though still trending about 5 degrees cooler than normal. Greater warming is expected early next week as mild Santa Ana winds develop ushering in sunny skies and dry, breezy conditions.

Kind Tides of 7 feet each morning between 7 and 10am Friday through Monday will bring the chance for minor coastal flooding of low-lying areas while extreme low tide could impact boats in the harbors and navigation.

Tides at La Jolla from the National Weather Service:



Friday: High 6.73 ft at 7:15 AM. Low -1.84 ft at 2:39 PM.

Saturday: High 6.96 ft at 8:03 AM. Low -1.99 ft at 3:21 PM.

Sunday: High 6.93 ft at 8:50 AM. Low -1.89 ft at 4:02 PM.

Monday: High 6.61 ft at 9:37 AM. Low -1.55 ft at 4:42 PM.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 57-61°

Inland: 54-62°

Mountains: 39-54°

Deserts: 62-65°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.