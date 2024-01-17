San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 17, 2024: A cool, cloudy and breezy Wednesday in store

A low-pressure system centered over central California has thrown a wrench in our dry and warm pattern, ushering in clouds, increased winds, and cooler temperatures.

The marine layer stretched towards the valleys overnight, reducing visibility for morning commuters, with the heaviest fog along the passes. Clouds will continue to linger through the day, with afternoon highs up to 10 degrees cooler yet near seasonal. Strong winds will target the mountains and deserts as onshore flow strengthens, peaking this evening, gusting up to 40mph. The marine layer returns overnight, potentially squeezing out heavy mist and drizzle.

We'll have better clearing, calmer winds, and minor warming on Thursday. Use these dry days to prepare for a soggy weekend. Check your gutters, tire tread, and wipers. On Friday and Saturday, clouds will gradually increase with scattered showers late Saturday. Peak storm activity is looking to hold off for most of the weekend, with the most widespread activity on Monday.

We'll have scattered showers with a drop in temperatures starting on Sunday. This system will pack a lot of moisture but isn't attached to too much of a cold air mass. Therefore, snow levels will remain high near 7,000 feet.

This upcoming storm is slower moving, so the duration will be more of a concern than heavy downpours in a short period. We're looking at showers starting late Saturday and possibly lingering into early Tuesday, with peak activity Sunday night through Monday. Computer models show high confidence for the coast and valleys to get nearly an inch of rain, over an inch for the mountains, and a few tenths in the deserts.

The timing and forecasted totals continue to change; follow the ABC10News Pinpoint Weather Team online and on air for its latest track and impacts.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 62-65°

Inland: 63-68°

Mountains: 58-64

Deserts: 71-74°

