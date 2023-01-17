San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 17, 2023: Occasional showers today with snow in the mountains

Scattered showers this morning will become more isolated into the afternoon with sun breaks mixing in. Snow will impact travel in the mountains and should be avoided if possible, bring chains if driving there.

A Winter Weather Advisory continues until noon above 5,000' where an additional 2 inches of snow is expected today and with gusty winds up to 55mph travel will be difficult. Snow levels are near 4,000' this morning which means even Julian is seeing slushy snow!

Breezy to gusty today with westerly gusts of 15 to 30mph for the coast and valleys while a Wind Advisory remains in effect in the deserts until 1pm for westerly gusts of 45 to 55mph.

At the coast, waves remain huge with a High Surf Advisory until 10pm for waves of 5 to 10 feet and dangerous rip currents. In addition to the big waves, you should avoid going in the water due to bacteria runoff from recent rains.

We get a break in the rain tomorrow but the chill will linger with temperatures topping out 5 to 15 degrees below average! Minor warming into the weekend, but temperatures will continue to trend well below normal.

A weaker system will bring our next chance for scattered showers on Thursday with another break Friday and Saturday before another storm will bring scattered showers Sunday night into Monday.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 56-59°

Inland: 50-58°

Mountains: 33-46°

Deserts: 62-67°

