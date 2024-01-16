San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 16, 2024: Another tranquil day before increasing clouds and winds

It's a cool, cloudy morning with another mild and partly sunny day on tap. It's also foggy, but most low-level clouds will mix out while sweeping high clouds linger.

A ridge of high pressure will keep us mild, but a disturbance pushing onshore tonight will increase clouds and winds, with the potential for heavy mist and drizzle on Wednesday morning. We'll have periods of strong winds targeting the mountains and deserts, peaking late Wednesday through early Thursday with gusts up to 40mph.

Daytime highs won't fluctuate much this week, and temperatures will continue to trend near seasonal.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we're tracking a low-pressure system packed with a lot of moisture expected to bring us soggy conditions over three to four days. The timing and rainfall totals are still uncertain, but the latest computer models show a slow-moving storm will bring much-needed rain to the county. It's looking like a warmer system, so the snow level now looks to remain above our local mountains.

We are in desperate need of rainfall. Since the water year began on October 1, Lindbergh Field has accumulated 1.69" of precipitation, 2.30" short of where we should be for this time of year. This time last year, we collected 6.37" of rain following 13 atmospheric rivers.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 63-67°

Inland: 69-74°

Mountains: 60-68°

Deserts: 70-73°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.