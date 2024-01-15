San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 15, 2024: Coastal clouds continue to linger with a mild day in store

As we kick off a new workweek, chilly mornings and mild days will be the trend. Overall, it will be uneventful before a low-pressure system brings much-needed rain to Southern California early Saturday through next week.

A marine layer is reducing visibility for communities along the passes, but this afternoon, most low-level clouds should mix out, leading to a partly cloudy day.

Today will trend warmer, with the valleys flirting with the 70s. Meanwhile, coastal areas will top in the low 60s, mountain highs in the upper 50s, and desert highs in the low 70s.

We'll have a nice sea breeze each afternoon, with a coastal eddy developing towards the evenings. Westerly winds become more pronounced on Wednesday, with periods of high gusts targeting the mountains and deserts.

Clouds will increase ahead of a low-pressure system on Friday and Saturday, which could bring light to heavy rain on Sunday. As of Monday morning, the greatest rain chances are on Sunday, but the timeline could change as we inch towards the weekend. The latest models show a lot of moisture attached to this next storm as the jet stream drops south. This weather event would benefit San Diego County, which has many cities in a water year deficit.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 61-65

Inland: 64-69

Mountains: 59-65

Deserts: 68-70

