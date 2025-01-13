San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 13, 2025: Secondary round of Santa Anas increase fire risk again

A second round of Santa Ana winds will intensify fire danger through Wednesday, with the strongest winds expected tonight into Tuesday before easing midweek.

A Fire Weather Warning and Wind Advisory are in effect from today at 4 PM through Wednesday at 6 PM for valley and mountain communities. Wind-prone areas like Sill Hill, Alpine, and Palomar Mountain may experience gusts up to 60 mph, with sustained northeast winds between 20–30 mph.

Humidity levels will hover in the 20% range, dropping to the teens at their lowest, sustaining elevated fire danger. The Santa Ana Wildfire Threat Index forecasts a Moderate event for Southern California, including San Diego, through Tuesday. Any fires could spread rapidly, so extreme caution is advised—ensure no objects on vehicles are dragging, as sparks could ignite fires.

Morning temperatures are brisk, with patchy frost in interior areas where lows are in the 20s and 30s. Daytime highs will reach the mid-to-upper 60s along the coast, valleys, and deserts, while mountain highs will remain in the mid-40s.

We have the potential of seeing showers and high-elevation snow this weekend, but the chances and tracking of the storm remain uncertain.

San Diego County's drought conditions have worsened, now classified as a severe drought (level two). The region has experienced its driest stretch on record since July 1, with only 0.16 inches of rain. This has left vegetation critically dry and more vulnerable to fires. With no rain in the forecast, each Santa Ana event exacerbates the risk. Santa Ana winds typically persist through February and can linger into March.

Preparedness Tips:



Clear defensible space around your home.



Review your evacuation plan with your household.



Ensure your emergency kit is ready, including essential medications, supplies, and food including supplies for kids and pets.

Stay alert, and prioritize safety during these challenging conditions.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 66-71°

Inland: 58-68°

Mountains: 48-56°

Deserts: 64-67°

