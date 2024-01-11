San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 11, 2024: Rain, snow, powerful winds and high surf this Thursday

A quick-moving storm has brought powerful winds, mountain snow, and valley rain through the county this morning. We also have hazardous conditions across the beaches as high surf and king tides continue to impact the coastline.

As of Thursday morning, San Diego County is under a Coastal Flood, High Surf, and Wind Advisory, with a High Wind Warning for the mountains. Everything except the High Surf Advisory expires at 10 a.m.

The biggest threat for those heading out are the slick roads and gusty winds. Peak wind gusts have topped nearly 70mph in Boulevard West, while Pine Valley, Harrison Park, and Julian clocked in 60mph gusts. Meanwhile, the coast and valleys recorded howling winds with nearly 50mph gusts in Camp Pendleton and Otay Mountain.

We have had little rain across the coast and valleys. Lindbergh Field picked up a little over a tenth of an inch, while Valley Center received close to a quarter of an inch. Birch Hill acquired close to an inch of rain.

Shower activity is already tapering off, and we're looking toward sunny and mostly dry conditions as we inch toward the afternoon.

Meanwhile, water is running overboard the barriers in low-lying pockets along the coast due to King Tides. We've had reports of flooding in parking lots and boardwalks due to the high tide and surf. Look afar and avoid jetties now through Friday, especially during peak high tide around 8:00 a.m.

A swell is also ramping up surf with waves up to 8 feet and sets up to 11 feet, greater for spots like Blacks and Ocean Beach.

The rain is in and out of here, but the cool temperatures will continue to linger, especially as we inch toward the evening hours.

We have a disturbance rolling through Saturday night, increasing coastal clouds and possibly producing light showers late Saturday into Sunday. We clear out on Monday, and we'll have a slight climb in daytime highs early next week.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 60-63°

Inland: 53-63°

Mountains: 45-50°

Deserts: 59-62°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.