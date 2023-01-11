San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 11, 2023: Enjoy the brief break from rain

We dried out but dense fog was the main concern as folks headed out the door this morning. It was also brisk, 5-20 degrees cooler with mostly 30s and 40s from the coast to the mountains.

Daytime temperatures won't climb by much; we'll top out in the low 60s across the coastal communities and upper 50s low 60s in the valleys this afternoon. That's about 5-10 degrees below normal.

The beaches remain under a High Surf Advisory through 10P tonight. Waves will peak at 6-10 feet and strong rip currents will be a concern.

The northern half of California is still getting hammered with heavy rain and snow, but the southern half has a brief break for the second half of the week. Then, back-to-back storms arrive in San Diego as early as Saturday afternoon, keeping things saturated through early next week. The most widespread shower activity will impact your Saturday and Sunday nights with showers lingering in between through Tuesday.

This next round of storms looks to bring higher totals to San Diego County. Areas like Palomar Mountains could get close to 4" of rain, while the coastal and inland valleys could see well over 2" of rain. Snow levels will likely drop to lower elevations with this next system providing snowpack in our local mountains include Laguna Mountain.

We'll stay warm and dry through Friday with 70s for many of the inland neighborhoods on Thursday.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 58-64

Inland: 56-64

Mountains: 45-58

Deserts: 61-69

