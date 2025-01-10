San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 10, 2025: Offshore winds break before returning Saturday night

Powerful offshore winds continue to impact valley and mountain neighborhoods, with gusts expected to peak near 80 mph through the morning before subsiding this afternoon. Overnight, wind gusts reached 73 mph near Mt. Laguna, 67 mph in Campo, and 63 mph at Palomar Mountain.

Although wind speeds will decrease later today, low humidity levels will keep fire danger high, particularly in interior parts of the county. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. for the valleys and mountains, and a High Wind Warning is active until 2 p.m. in these areas. Residents should stay vigilant, as downed trees, power lines, and rapidly spreading fires pose significant risks. Avoid travel if possible, especially with high-profile vehicles, and ensure that nothing dragging from your car could spark a fire.

A sea breeze is expected to return briefly Friday night into Saturday, potentially bringing smoke from the Los Angeles wildfires into San Diego County. Be sure to monitor local air quality. Offshore winds will resume Saturday night, with weak Santa Ana conditions lasting through Sunday. A potentially moderate Santa Ana wind event could develop Tuesday into early Wednesday.

San Diego County's drought conditions have worsened, along with much of Southern California now classified as being in a severe drought. The region is experiencing its driest stretch on record from July 1 to date, with only 0.16 inches of rain. Southern California as a whole is facing one of its driest starts to the rainy season ever recorded. Without rain, the ongoing Santa Ana winds will further dry vegetation, increasing the risk of fast-spreading fires. The Santa Ana wind season typically lasts through February and can extend into March.

Preparedness Tips:



Clear defensible space around your home.

Review your evacuation plan with your family.

Ensure your emergency kit is ready, including essential medications, supplies, and food for kids and pets.

Stay alert, and prioritize safety during these challenging conditions.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 62-72°

Mountains: 51-61°

Deserts: 65-69°

