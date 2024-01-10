San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 10, 2024: Clouds ahead of overnight showers with damaging winds

The weather will be active through Thursday as king tides, high surf, and a quick-moving storm make aim for San Diego County, triggering several warnings and advisories.

Starting at 6 P.M. Wednesday, a High Wind Warning will be in effect for the mountains as westerly winds strengthen, gusting near 70mph overnight through Thursday morning. Meanwhile, a Wind Advisory will be in effect for the rest of the county starting at midnight with periods of 45mph gusts. Take the holiday patio decor down and trim trees susceptible to falling or breaking off.

A wintry mix of rain and snow showers will coincide with these strong winds, so it's best to hold off on travel until conditions weaken near Thursday afternoon due to flying debris and the threat of downed trees and poles.

Most precipitation will be light to moderate and confined to the foothills and mountains. Then showers will spread, spilling over the coast and valleys on Thursday morning, potentially leading to a slick commute.

The quick-moving storm is in and out of here by Thursday afternoon, but will leave behind mild days and brisk nights.

Meanwhile, we expect high surf paired with king tides along the coast. A High Surf and Coastal Flood Advisory starts tonight. High tides will be over 7 feet around 8 A.M. Thursday and Friday. We expect an incoming swell to bring 5 to 7-foot waves with 8 to 11-foot sets. Swimming conditions will be hazardous due to high surf and strong rip currents. The threat of coastal flooding and erosion will also be high. Avoid low-lying areas, and never turn your back on the water.

By Friday, we're looking at mostly sunny conditions as a ridge of high pressure re-develops. We have a slow climb to warming through early next week.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 59-62

Valleys: 53-61

Mountains: 47-56

Deserts: 64-66

