San Diego's Weather Forecast for Jan. 28, 2022: Strong Santa Ana Winds

Strong Santa Ana winds will bring dry and gusty conditions to the county with the strongest winds in the east county. Winds peak this morning but remain gusty into early tomorrow.

A High Wind Warning has been extended until 10am Saturday inland to the mountains for easterly winds of 25 to 35mph, gusts to 60mph and isolated higher gusts for the typically windier spots. Occasional gusts of 20 to 30mph will be possible all the way to the coast. Humidity levels will drop between 5 and 15%.

Beautiful weather at Torrey Pines through Saturday for the Farmers Insurance Open! The afternoons will bring upper 60s to low-70s with 50s in the morning and partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A disturbance will spread more clouds over the county through tomorrow and will bring a slight chance for a few light showers and even snow flurries to the mountains on Saturday.

Warm days will continue into the weekend with 60s and 70s for most of the county and 50s in the mountains.

Next week is trending drier as a system digs south the moisture looks to stay to the east but it will bring colder conditions with temperatures dropping 5 to 10 degrees from the weekend. Another round of Santa Ana winds is looking likely by week's end.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 70-76°

Mountains: 42-59°

Deserts: 70-73°

