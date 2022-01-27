San Diego's Weather Forecast for Jan. 27, 2022: Strong Santa Ana Winds

Temperatures warm quickly under sunny skies with 60s and 70s for most of the county this afternoon. Santa Ana winds develop tonight with strong winds into tomorrow leading to elevated fire danger.

A High Wind Warning will be in effect from 10pm today through 4am Saturday inland to the mountains for easterly winds of 25 to 35mph, gusts to 60mph and isolated higher gusts for the typically windier spots. Humidity levels will drop between 5 and 15%.

Beautiful weather at Torrey Pines through Saturday for the Farmers Insurance Open! The afternoons will bring upper 60s to low-70s with 50s in the morning and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Next week is trending drier as a system digs south the moisture looks to stay to the east but it will bring colder conditions with temperatures dropping 5 to 10 degrees from the weekend.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 47-65°

Deserts: 70-74°

