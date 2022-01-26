San Diego's Weather Forecast for Jan. 26, 2022: Santa Ana Winds

Patchy fog may impact your morning commute with mostly sunny skies through the day though patchy clouds may linger near some coastal areas into the afternoon.

A warming trend begins today that will continue through the rest of the week with Friday the warmest day for the coast and valleys.

Santa Ana winds will be the trend through the end of the workweek with east and northeasterly gusts of 20 to 40mph inland to the mountains today. Stronger winds develop overnight tomorrow through Friday morning with gusts exceeding 50mph in the typically windy spots.

A Beach Hazards Statement remains in effect until 8pm for waves of 3 to 6 feet, sets to 7 feet and strong rip currents.

Other than the possibility of patchy morning fog at Torrey Pines conditions will be quite pleasant for the Farmers Insurance Open through Saturday. Expect mid to upper 60s each afternoon with 50s in the morning.

Next week is trending drier as a system digs south the moisture looks to stay just to the east but it will bring colder and windier conditions to the county. The strongest winds will impact the mountains and deserts.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 63-68°

Inland: 68-74°

Mountains: 47-63°

Deserts: 70-74°

