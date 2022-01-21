San Diego's Weather Forecast for Jan. 21, 2022: Santa Ana Winds Tonight

Temperatures warm quickly under sunny skies today with highs topping out 2 to 6 degrees cooler than yesterday.

Santa Ana winds will pick up tonight into tomorrow as a low pressure system bringing snow to the Rockies dives south. The strongest winds will be inland to the mountains where a Wind Advisory will be in place from 10pm today until 6pm tomorrow. Expect northeasterly winds of 15 to 25mph, gusts to 45mph and isolated higher gusts in the typically windier spots.

This system now has a more westerly track which means we'll see more clouds and a slight chance of a few showers tonight through tomorrow night, mainly near the mountains. Snow levels will be between 4,000 and 5,000 feet so snow flurries may happen at the higher elevations.

Temperatures will trend near average into next week and we may see another round of Santa Ana winds by midweek next week.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 64-68°

Inland: 67-72°

Mountains: 53-66°

Deserts: 74-77°

