San Diego's Weather Forecast for Friday, September 15, 2023: A fall-like end to the summer season

This morning starts with marine layer clouds extending towards the inland valleys again.

The clouds are high enough off the ground where visibility isn't too much of an issue. Clouds will stubbornly clear along the coast, with better clearing inland this afternoon.

As high pressure settles over California, expect a slight warm-up for the eastern pocket of the county. The coastal and inland communities will remain below seasonal while the mountains and deserts hover above our 30-year average.

As we enter the last summer weekend, a trough off the coast of California will gradually roll in, providing a cooldown with an increase in clouds. Dense clouds, thanks to an increase of onshore flow, will have the potential to squeeze out light showers across the coast and valleys on Sunday, but any amounts will be minimal; hold off on that car wash.

Next week, a troughing pattern swings through, and we're looking at a significant drop-off in daytime highs, especially for the mountains and deserts where temperatures plummet 10-15 degrees.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 71-78

Inland: 80-85

Mountains: 80-90

Deserts: 100-103

