San Diego's Weather Forecast for Friday, October 29, 2021: Cooling trend into Halloween

We'll be a touch cooler today, still warm, but the real cool down arrives this weekend.

As we wrap up the work week, we'll remain toasty through parts of the county and about 5 degrees cooler than yesterday. Beach highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, a few degrees warmer than average, while inland areas will be in the middle to upper 80s, 5-10 degrees warmer than average.

We have a gradual cooling pattern heading into Halloween weekend. Onshore flow will usher in cooler air and the return of a marine layer. Clouds build this evening, and tomorrow, we'll see mostly cloudy skies along the beaches, while valleys will be mostly sunny.

The marine layer deepens Saturday evening into Sunday. By Halloween, highs for most of us will be in the 60s.

We'll remain cool into early next week.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 72-83º

Inland: 82-87º

Mountains: 76-82º

Deserts: 90-92

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Vanessa Paz on Twitter @10NewsPaz, Instagram @vanessapaz, and Facebook @VanessaPaz10News.

