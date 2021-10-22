San Diego's Weather Forecast for Friday, October 22, 2021: Cooling pattern ahead

Friday begins a cooling trend that'll leave many of us in the 60s by Saturday, ahead of a storm that'll dampen most of the county on Monday.High pressure rebounds Tuesday, and temperatures will bounce back in the 70s by Wednesday.

Thick clouds overnight are contributing to warmer temperatures this morning, along the beaches and valleys. We're waking up 10 degrees warmer in some areas, especially in the north county.

Clouds will be slow to clear along the beaches, but most of us will see rounds of sunshine by the afternoon.

Coastal, mountain, and inland highs will be about 5 degrees cooler than yesterday and remain toasty in the deserts in the 90s. Mountains will be breezy with sustained 15 mph winds and gust up to 30 mph at times.

Mornings this weekend will start cloudy, then dissipate before building again after sunset. These conditions are ahead of a storm system that'll bring beneficial rain Monday.

Coastal and valleys could see up to .50" of rain, mountain estimates up to 1.5", and a trace in the deserts. Breezy conditions will also continue in the mountains as onshore flow strengthens.

Typically, month to date, we'd see .29" of rain along the beaches, and so far, we've accumulated .80" since the start of October. Inland areas typically see .16" rain month to date, and we've collected .83" so far.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 65-71

Inland: 72-77

Mountains: 66-76

Deserts: 87-92

