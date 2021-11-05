San Diego's Weather Forecast for Friday, November 5, 2021: Gradual Warming Ahead

A dense fog advisory is in place until 9 A.M. for coastal communities with visibility down to a quarter of a mile in some areas.

It's also a cool start across the county, with many neighborhoods starting in the 50s. Coastal clouds will continue to linger along the coast, while the valleys will see more sunshine this afternoon.

The marine layer becomes abundant, extending inland, overnight into the morning for the next several days.

Today we'll be warmer than yesterday, but conditions remain seasonal. As we look ahead to the weekend, cooler conditions prevail, with most of us in the upper 60s, low 70s by Sunday. A low-pressure system to our north will continue to drop temperatures into early next week, and we even have a chance to squeeze out drizzle in the mountains on Tuesday.

Towards the middle and latter part of next week, temperatures spike up to the 80s inland, with warmer conditions returning.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 82-87°

Mountains: 76-82°

Deserts: 61-68°

