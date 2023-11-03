San Diego's Weather Forecast for Friday, November 3, 2023: A slow crawl to cooler conditions

You can bank on another frigid morning, at least for San Diego standards, across our microclimates, with the day starting in the 40s and 50s west of the mountains.

Another clear day will lead to rapid warming, with daytime highs soaring in the mid-70s across the coastal communities and mid-80s inland. This afternoon will be comparable, in terms of temperatures, to yesterday for the mountains and valleys, cooler along the coast and slightly warmer in the deserts.

The wind direction has shifted out of the west, allowing cooler air, lighter winds, and more moisture to enter the picture. Each afternoon through early next week will trend a bit cooler as onshore flow strengthens thanks to a low-pressure system to our north diving southward.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the inland valley and foothill communities due to wildfire smoke from the Camp Fire burning in Camp Pendleton. If you see or smell smoke, head indoors, especially if you have asthma or other respiratory issues. The alert is in effect through 5 P.M. but could get extended as long as smoke remains an issue.

This weekend is Daylight Saving Time, and we all gain an hour of sleep on Sunday; remember to fall back by moving your clocks back an hour before going to bed Saturday night.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 73-82°

Inland: 83-88°

Mountains: 73-81°

Deserts: 85-89°

