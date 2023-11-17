San Diego's Weather Forecast for Friday, November 17, 2023: Clouds increase tonight ahead of showers

Your Friday is starting cool and clear with pockets of dense fog along some of our inland communities. Overall, a nice day is in store with 60s and 70s on tap for the coastal communities, valleys, deserts, and low 60s in the mountains. Relative humidity levels will remain high, especially this afternoon, so it may feel tropical outside, similar to Thursday.

Clouds move in towards the late afternoon ahead of our next round of showers. Scattered showers arrive in the evening, lingering through early Sunday. Shower activity will come in waves with periods of dry pockets and sunshine. We could see isolated thunderstorms, which would prompt flood watches, but chances as of Friday morning are looking minimal. By Sunday afternoon, shower activity tapers off, and the weekend wraps up nicely.

We'll remain cool and near seasonal through Sunday before winds change directions, ushering in Santa Ana conditions on Monday. We'll be dry, warm, and windy with elevated fire danger mid-next week. By Thanksgiving day, onshore flow returns, cooling us down just in time for the holiday.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 68-73

Valleys: 69-76

Mountains: 62-68

Deserts: 74-76

